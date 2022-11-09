De-addiction centre giving new lease of life to drug abused

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation de-addiction centre in the pilgrim city is proving a boon to dozens of drug abused youth to return to normal life. As many as 215 drug abused availed the treatment in the centre located in Kennedy Nagar while 131 availed the counselling being provided at the centres in the last one year.

Speaking at a function held at the centre located in Kennedy Nagar on in the city on Tuesday, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that with more and more youth falling prey to drugs, the drug abused turned a major menace spoiling the lives of scores of youth and also leaving their families face untold sufferings.

Lauding the Tirupati Municipal Corporation for its de-addiction centre performance, he wanted the authorities to step up awareness among the school and college going youth against the ill-effects of drugs to keep them away from it and to bring back the lost smile on the faces of the family members who in most cases are bearing the brunt of the menace.

He wanted the youth who availed treatment at the centre helping them coming out of the clutches of the drugs to motivate other young drug abusers to avail treatment to get rid of the addiction while the families benefited too should spread their success story to motivate other families suffering with drug abuser approach the centre for treatment and counseling. Mayor Dr R Sirisha said that no civic body in the State runs a de-addiction centre and the credit goes to city MLA, as the de-addiction centre is his brainchild. Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, standing committee member SK Babu, health officer Dr Harikrishna, corporator K Anjaneyulu and others were present.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakr Reddy speaking at the first anniversary of Corporation's De-addiction Centre, in the city on Tuesday. Mayor Dr R Sirisha was also seen.