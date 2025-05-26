Live
- Markets Rally: Sensex Surges Over 700 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,000 Mark
- Heavy summer rush at Tirumala
- Education key to change lives of tribals: MLA
- 27 counterfeit cotton seed packets seized
- Alphores founder honoured with Y Raghunatham excellence award
- Doctors treat 40-year-old woman’s acute kidney allergy
- Former minister Kakani arrested
- 281 AMRUT 2.0 projects will be taken up with Rs 10,251 cr
- Options data points to range-bound trading
- Banks to Stay Closed on May 26 and May 29 in Some States; Open on May 31
De-silt drains, Union minister tells officials
Highlights
Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar directed the officials to desilt the drains and solve the stray dog problem in Guntur city. He conducted a meeting with the corporators at his camp office here on Sunday.
Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar directed the officials to desilt the drains and solve the stray dog problem in Guntur city. He conducted a meeting with the corporators at his camp office here on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, he directed to show the TDP mark in city development within a month.
He suggested concentrating on sanitation. He told the corporators to solve local problems in coordination with the GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu and mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra.
Mayor Ravindra stressed the need to conduct similar meetings every month to develop Guntur as a clean city. MLA Naseer Ahmed was also present.
Next Story