De-silt drains, Union minister tells officials

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar directed the officials to desilt the drains and solve the stray dog problem in Guntur city. He conducted a meeting with the corporators at his camp office here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed to show the TDP mark in city development within a month.

He suggested concentrating on sanitation. He told the corporators to solve local problems in coordination with the GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu and mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra.

Mayor Ravindra stressed the need to conduct similar meetings every month to develop Guntur as a clean city. MLA Naseer Ahmed was also present.