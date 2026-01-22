Death anniv of scholar Ramasubba Sharma observed

Tirupati: The 35th death anniversary of Sriman Gauripeddi Ramasubba Sharma was observed in a grand manner at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Dr. Medasani Mohan, Special Officer of the TTD Annamacharya Project, stated that Tallapaka Annamacharya was the pioneer of Telugu lyrical literature and that the efforts made by Sriman Gauripeddi Ramasubba Sharma to preserve and pass on Annamayya’s rich literary legacy to future generations was unforgettable.

Presiding over the seminar organised on the occasion, Dr. Medasani Mohan remarked that Gauripeddi clearly brought out the essence of Annamacharya’s Sankirtans for the benefit of scholars and devotees alike.

He further stated that nearly 300 Annamacharya compositions came to light through palm-leaf manuscripts, while a larger number were discovered through copper plates.

Some compositions were also unearthed in 1949 from inscriptions carved on five stone slabs in the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple.

Earlier, Acharya Govindaraju, retired professor of SV Oriental Research Institute, Tirupati, delivered a lecture on the topic “Editors of Tallapaka Poets’ Sankirtans – The Role of Gauripeddi”. He said that after Veturi Prabhakara Sastry, it was Ramasubba Sharma whose dedicated efforts led to the re-publication of four volumes, each comprising literature from a hundred palm leaves.

It was for this reason that the Annamayya Vangmaya Project was established in 1979 with Gauripeddi Ramasubba Sharma as its Special Officer.

Later, eminent litterateur from Hyderabad, Shankar Rao, spoke on the topic “Editing of Tallapaka Lyrical Literature – Contribution of Gauripeddi”. sankirtanas.

Earlier in the morning at 9 a.m, Dr. Medasani Mohan paid floral tributes at the statue of Sriman Gauripeddi Ramasubba Sharma located near SV Oriental College.

Gauripeddi Shankara Bhagavan, member of the Gauripeddi family, Annamacharya Project Director . Latha, Programme Assistant . Kokila, other officials, and members of the public participated in the programme.