Deepavali Asthanam at Srivari temple on Oct 31

Tirumala temple illuminated on Saturday for Navaratri Brahmotsavam which will begin on Sunday
Tirumala: On the auspicious day of Deepavali, Asthanam will be held at Tirumala temple on October 31.

The religious ritual takes place at the Ganta Mandapam inside Bangaru Vakili from 7 am to 9 am.

As part of the Asthanam, Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi will be offered prayers on the Sarvabhoopala Vahanam facing the Garudalwar.

Sri Vishvaksena, the commander-in-chief, is also enshrined on another pedestal to the left of Sri Malayappa facing South.

After that, special puja, harathi and prasadams are offered to the deities by the priests with which Deepavali Asthanam concludes.

At 5 pm, Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi will participate in Sahasra Deepalankarana Seva and walk around the four Mada streets majestically to bless the devotees.

The TTD has cancelled the Tiruppavada, Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva and Arjitha Brahmotsavam on October 31 due to Deepavali Asthanam.

