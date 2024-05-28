Live
Just In
Deepika Venu Holds Review Meeting with Leaders in Hindupur
YSRCP MLA candidate Deepika Venu convened a review meeting with leaders and activists of Lepakshi Mandal in Hindupuram Constituency. She said that YSRCP will be securing a victory with a huge majority in Hindupur.
Various leaders and activists, including Mandal convener Narayanaswamy, ZPTC Banala Srinivasa Reddy, Vice MPP Lilavati, and several Sarpanchus and MPTCs, were present at the meeting. They expressed gratitude to all the party workers for their dedication and hard work in ensuring a successful election campaign.
With YSR Congress Party's victory across the state, supporters are eagerly anticipating YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's return as Chief Minister. She said that yhe party is confident in their ability to hoist the YSRCP flag in Hindupur Constituency and deliver a strong performance in the upcoming election.