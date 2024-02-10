Defeat TDP-JSP, YSRCP in ensuing polls: Left parties

Vijayawada: Leaders of CPI and CPM addressing a joint press conference at the CPM office here on Friday exhorted people to defeat the TDP-JSP for forming alliance with the BJP and the YSRCP for its dictatorial rule in the State.

The Communist parties would organise a State-level conference in Vijayawada on February 20.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna and CPM secretary V Srinivasa Rao said that the TDP has written its own death sentence by forming an alliance with the BJP. They demanded an explanation from the TDP as to how it had formed an alliance with the BJP when it denied Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and has taken a decision to privatise the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP). The leaders of the Left parties alleged that the BJP with its communal agenda had been weakening the State and the country.

They called upon the people to teaching a fitting lesson to both the regional parties. The three parties which are supporting the BJP are doing great injustice to the people, the leaders of the Left parties said. They announced that a State-level conference would be held in Vijayawada on February 20 in which all the secular parties will participate.

The Left parties announced solidarity with the nation-wide agitation of the farmers and workers on February 16. They appealed to people to support the agitation.

CPM state executive members Y Venkateswara Rao and Ch Babu Rao, D Ramadevi, CPI state executive members Jelli Wilsonand Akkineni Vajana also participated.