Delhi SCERT team visits schools in North Andhra

Anakapalli: A 28-member delegation from State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi is visiting a number of schools across North Andhra to study and evaluate the schemes and infrastructure developed by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Visiting a few schools, they lauded that the school education system implemented in AP is very impressive. The team members headed by Mridula Bharadwaj visited KGBV and ZP High School in Vemulapudi of Anakapalli district and Madhura Nagar, Narava and Nadupur schools in Visakhapatnam district.

The team members took stock of the facilities such as classrooms, tabs given to the students by the government, maintenance of science labs and enquired about the implementation of schemes, including Jagananna Gorumudda and Jagananna Vidya Deevena. During the visit, team members interacted with the students in English.

The principals of the respective schools and officials of the education department explained the methods being implemented at field level to the Delhi team.

The SCERT members appreciated that it is appreciable to implement corporate level education standards and many schemes in government schools keeping the future of poor students in view.

They mentioned that the schemes implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should also be implemented in Delhi schools and they would submit a report to their government regarding the same. Liaison officer Prasad, Head Maser Kittu and other staff were present.