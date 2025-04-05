Demand to reclaim govt land occupied by Bhavana Township

Kadapa: Rayalaseema Communist Party (RCP) State secretary Ravishankar Reddy has demanded that the government immediately reclaim Bhavana Township, which was allegedly built on government land.

On Friday, the Rayalaseema Communist party staged a dharna in front of Kadapa Collector’s office, protesting the alleged illegal occupation of land worth Rs 500 crore in Chintakommadinne under survey numbers 692/1A, 1B, 2, 718/2, 719/1,3, 720/1,2, among others.

Ravishankar Reddy alleged that previous rulers and officials manipulated documents to illegally acquire government land. He stated that for the past three years, multiple parties, including RCP, TDP, CPI, and Congress, have fought against this land grab, even submitting a 400-page report to various officials, including mandal tahsildar and the Chief Minister.

He expressed disappointment that despite the new government’s formation and a survey confirming the illegal occupation, the authorities have not yet reclaimed the land. The RCP warned of intensified protests, including hunger strikes, if immediate action is not taken.

RTU State secretary Siddhiramaiah, RCP city secretary Maqbul Bhasha, RCP Chintakommadinne mandal secretary Madagalam Prasad, and women’s rights activists Lakshmidevi and Tasleem and others participated in the protest, along with farmer and Dalit rights leaders.