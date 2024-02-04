Live
Demand to release sanctioned funds for Urdu High School
Aawaz Committee Badvel town president and secretary SA Sattar and S Anwar Bhasha respectively highlighted the halting of operations at Urdu High School due to the government's delay in releasing the sanctioned funds, causing significant inconvenience to students.
Badvel (Kadapa district):
The committee urged the government to promptly disburse the funds allocated for Urdu High School in Badvel town, at a meeting held here on Saturday.
They also emphasised the absence of Urdu Junior College for students to continue studies after tenth grade, which is leading to a dropout crisis. They called upon public representatives and authorities to take immediate action in establishing an Urdu Junior College in Badvel. The leaders warned of launching large scale agitation if their demands were not met. The leaders participated in the meeting include Mabutara and S Mastanaiah, Khaja Ghouse, Kamal Bhasha, KB Rasul, Abdul Rahim, Salim Hafeez and others.