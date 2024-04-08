  • Menu
Demand to repair roads

Highlights

Srikakulam: Social activists, professionals and youth demanded the government to repair roads of Srikakulam to Amadalavalasa and save innocent lives....

Srikakulam: Social activists, professionals and youth demanded the government to repair roads of Srikakulam to Amadalavalasa and save innocent lives. They staged agitation near Srikakulam to Amadalavalasa road at Vakalavalasa village on Sunday. The agitation led by advocate and social activist P Visweswara Rao and Srikakulam district bar association president K Eswara Rao, advocates K Kasavayya and others also took part.

Youth from Ragolu, Vakalavalasa, Vanjangi and other villages situated on either side of the participated in the agitation and flayed lethargic attitude of YSRCP sitting MLAs and minister for revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao and Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram as the road located in the Srikakulam and Amadalavalasa Assembly segments.

They also flayed apathy of officials concerned and their irrational attitude towards public safety.

Due to big pot holes and damaged road numerous accidents occurred every day during peak hours and nights.

