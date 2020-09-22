Dementia cases on rise in Nellore

Nellore: The city too is witnessing a rise in number of people suffering from Alzheimer's disease, popularly known as dementia. Medical experts say factors like sleep-related disorders are the major contributors to this alarming situation.



Ever increasing stress levels in daily life, sedentary lifestyle and excessive use of tech gadgets are contributing to the problem among both men and women.

Dementia or Alzheimer's disease is more visible among people above 55 years of age.

Habits like excessive smoking, unrestrained consumption of alcohol, and even frenetic use of tech gadgets like mobile phones could result in people developing symptoms like sleeplessness, which further aggravates into dementia, and finally reaching the irreversible stage of Alzheimer's disease.

Worldwide, nearly 44 million people have Alzheimer's or related dementia and only 1-in-4 people with Alzheimer's disease have been diagnosed. Medical experts advise that people take necessary corrective steps before the disease becomes severe and ensure they lead an active life to reduce risks like sleeplessness. Adopting gadget-free days, like staying away from mobile phones, computers, television sets for a day in every week could be a good way to start," said Dr Deekshanti Narayan from Medicover Hospitals.She said there were three categories like mild, moderate, and severe disease and at least 10-12 per cent of people she treats are facing sleep-related disorders. Many among these if not rectify their lifestyle and improve their health could slip into a serious problem like dementia that could further aggravate Alzheimer's disease, she added.

Conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes, which are known to increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases, also increase the risk of developing Alzheimer's among the aged population. Hence, she said, in addition to leading an active life, cutting down on calories in food is surely a great way to stay happy and remember everything. till the end of life.