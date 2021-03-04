Democratic Youth Federation of India seeks bus facility to Hosahalli village

Kurnool: Members of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Wednesday alleged that the officials have totally failed to provide bus facility for several villages in Adoni mandal despite protests made on several occasions. They said the villagers particularly the students are facing several problems to attend schools.

With the demand to provide bus facility to G Hosahalli village in Adoni mandal, the DYFI leaders accompanied by the students staged a protest in front of Adoni RTC depot manager's office here on Wednesday. Addressing the gathering, the DYFI leaders Taher Vali and BC Veeresh said G Hosahalli village was a remote village in Adoni mandal and as many as 50 to 60 students from the village are pursuing education at Zilla Parishad High School in Adoni.

They said every day the students were taking autos to go to school by risking their lives. The parents are also more concerned to send their children to school due to frequent road accidents, said the leaders. Despite several protests, the transportation authorities have provided bus facility but it had stop at the later stage. It is very unfortunate to stage protests on every occasion for resuming the bus services, lamented the DYFI leaders. The leaders urged the officials concerned to run at least a bus to G Hosahalli village in view of the student's pursuing education in Adonie. If they fail to provide the facility, then the parents would be forced to discontinue the children's education in middle. The government should be held responsible if the students discontinue education in middle, stated Vali and Veeresh. Students, Santhi, Rama Lakshmi, Suneetha, handramma, Afreen, Bujji, Aitha, Suesh, Khasin, Gadhi Linga, Venugopal, Yerri Swamy, Ravi, Yellappa, Bangaraiah and others participated.