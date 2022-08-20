Demolition drive triggers tension in Palasa town

Srikakulam: Demolition of alleged unauthorised constructions at Srinivasa Nagar in Palasa municipal town in Srikakulam district has triggered tension on Friday.

The revenue and municipal department officials reached the Srinivasa Nagar with bulldozers to demolish 51 illegal structures and started with G Suryanarayana, a local councillor of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) house.

The residents sat on the road in front of the bulldozers. Meanwhile, SOME leaders tried to reach also there to prevent the situation but police stopped them. The TDP, MP, Rammohan Naidu and MLA, Atchannaidu were stopped at Laxmipuram toll gate near Palasa town on National Highway (NH), Police issued notices to them under section 41-A of the criminal procedure code and registered a case against them as they were trying to break law and order situation in Palasa town. Itchapuram MLA B Ashok was also stopped by the police on his way to Palasa.

Later, MP Rammohan Naidu and MLA Atchannaidu were shifted to Tekkali police station and MLA Ashok was shifted to Itchapuram police station. MP Rammohan Naidu and MLAs, Atchannaidu and Ashok warned the ruling YSRCP leaders and officials for further consequences if they advance in any manner regarding Srinivasa Nagar issue.