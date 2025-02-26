Demolition of houses at Palasa condemnded

Srikakulam: Leaders and cadres of CPI and CPI (ML-ND) strongly opposed demolition of houses of the poor at Soodikonda near Palasa town without following due process of law.

A CPI team led by its district secretary Ch Venkata Ramana inspected the spot and expressed solidarity with the affected families on Tuesday. On the occasion, they explained that Soodikonda is located at about nine acres and more than 50 poor families constructed houses here obtaining house site pattas from the revenue authorities earlier.

Revenue officials also have information on the houses and nature of the land here, they elaborated. The lands were assigned ones and house sites were allotted to the poor, the Left leaders alleged that ruling party leaders demolished houses due to political vengeance. They also charged that with the pressure of ruling party leaders, officials created fake notices with previous dates to escape from legal action.

They also demanded reasonable compensation to the families residing here as per the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, otherwise CPI will intensify legal battle against the ruling party leaders and officials concerned. CPI leader Ch Venu Gopal, CPI (ML-ND) leaders D Raju, M Sandhya and S Ramadevi were present.