Dengue, typhoid, malaria fevers spread across EG

Rajamahendravaram: Dengue, typhoid, malaria and other fevers are spreading in East Godavari district and government and private hospitals are witnessing heavy rush of patients.



The number of patients coming with fever has increased since last year. Even though the diagnosis of dengue is negative the platelets are falling. Jaundice has also become alarming.

Malaria has been under control throughout the district for a long time.

Low platelets, fever, dry cough, cold, sore throat, body pains, and severe headache are the symptoms in most cases.

Hundreds of patients come to various government hospitals across the district including Rajamahendravaram GGH every day.

According to medical staff, as many as 100 malaria and 100 typhoid diagnostic tests are being conducted at GGH. Also, about 50 dengue samples are being tested per day. As many as 57 cases of dengue have been diagnosed in the last eight months.

There are hundreds of patients who have undergone tests in private labs in the district and received treatment in private hospitals.

As many as 6,700 patients are being treated as in-patients for febrile diseases in Anaparthi, Kadiam, Gokavaram, Kovvur, Nidadavolu, and Gopalapuram government hospitals in East Godavari district.

The medical authorities said that 3,242 of them have common fever. Of the rest, four were found to have malaria. Over 1,250 people were diagnosed with typhoid and the test reports for the rest are pending.

Scrub typhus leptospira viruses are also increasing. It is said that people who get these fevers get black spots on their body and jaundice occurs in leptospira fevers.

If the symptoms persist for more than two days, the patients are suggested to consult a doctor. One hundred kits were sent to the microbiology lab. The GGH officials said that in private labs outside, each test costs around Rs 1,000-1,500, but it is done free of cost in GGH.

A 20 bedded and 10 bedded fever wards have been specially set up in Rajamahendravaram GGH. About 200 to 250 people come to the General Medicine Department of GGH every day, and half of them are suffering from fever. Around 10 people are admitted as inpatients per day.

Dr S Narasimha (Department of General Medicine) said that currently, typhoid and dengue fevers are spreading more. Among them, fever comes with high temperature. It is recommended to drink water, OR solution, coconut water, thin buttermilk, and ragi soup. He warned that if one neglects it, the patient will suffer from dengue shock syndrome. After the fever subsides, they should continue to take nutritious food and stay hydrated for a month.

Dr Vijaya Babu said that if fever, cold, and dry cough persist for more than two days, consult a doctor. Tests for typhoid, malaria, dengue, platelet count, scrub typhus and leptospira fever are available at GGH.