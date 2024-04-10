Denied TDP ticket, Prabhakar may join YSRCP

Kurnool: Rumours that TDP former MLCKE Prabhakar will join YSRCP are doing rounds, especially on social media. Prabhakar expected ticket either for Dhone, Pathikonda or Alur. On several occasions, he took this proposal to the notice of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and urged him to consider his candidature. But Naidu denied ticket to him on the basis of his principal ‘one ticket to one family’. TDP allotted Pattikonda ticket to K Shyam Babu, son of former minister K E Krishna Murthy.

Greatly upset with the decision of Naidu, Prabhakar is learnt to have made up his mind to shift his loyalty to YSRCP. Sources said that Prabhakar was in touch with the YSRCP leaders discussing his plans. On the other hand, it is learnt that the YSRCP is also mulling to replace BY Ramaiah, who has been confirmed as party's Kurnool Lok Sabha candidate. Even Ramaiah is also not interested to contest as he prefers Mayor post.

In these circumstances, if Prabhakar's candidature is confirmed for Kurnool Lok Sabha, then the YSRCP will have some advantage by way of making use of KE families long-time influence in the district. For some decades the KE family has been in politics and is strong in all seven Assembly segments of Lok Sabha seat.

Sources said Prabhakar is discussing with his supporters and getting their opinion about shifting his loyalty to YSRCP. He may announce his decision in a couple of days. If he joins the ruling party, it would be big blow to TDP.