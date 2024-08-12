Denizens encouraged to join ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Visakhapatnam: In line with the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ nationwide campaign taken out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar called upon citizens of Visakhapatnam to hoist the Indian flag at every house.

Defining the mass movement as an effective means to instill a sense of patriotism among people on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebrations, the GVMC Commissioner encouraged people to come forward to hoist the national flag at their residences and offices.

Wielding the national flag at the GVMC office here on Sunday, Sampath Kumar exhorted people to join the Independence Day celebrations and spread the message.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that the nationwide campaign will continue till August 15 and encouraged people and the GVMC administration staff to participate in it, take selfies and upload the same on

harghartiranga.com.

Sampath Kumar reiterated that people can extend support to the movement by unfurling the tricolour on or before August 15 and sharing the selfie on the dedicated website of the Ministry of Culture.