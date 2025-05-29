Live
Depression forms over Bay of Bengal, heavy rains likely in coastal Andhra
A depression has developed in the northwest Bay of Bengal, currently positioned 190 km east-northeast of Paradip.
A depression has developed in the northwest Bay of Bengal, currently positioned 190 km east-northeast of Paradip. The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings for heavy rainfall in the northern coastal regions over the next 24 hours. Isolated areas along the southern coast are also expected to experience significant downpours.
Coastal districts are advised to prepare for winds gusting up to 40 km/h as the weather system progresses. Authorities are urging residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions in anticipation of the severe weather conditions.
