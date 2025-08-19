Depression to cross the coast at Odisha and north Coastal Andhra, rains likely

Live
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted that a depression in the northwest-west central Bay of Bengal is set to cross the coast between Odisha and the north coast this afternoon. Currently situated south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha, the system is expected to move northwest and make landfall later today.
In anticipation of the cyclonic impact, the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience strong gusty winds, reaching speeds of 45-55 km/h. The Meteorological Department has also issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain areas along the northern coast, with further downpours expected across the remaining coastal districts.
The Srikakulam district administration has been alerted in response to these warnings, particularly concerning the potential for significant rainfall in the north Andhra districts. In light of the forecasts, both government and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centres, have been closed for the day.
Authorities have noted a steady increase in flood levels in the Nagavali River. Union Minister Rammohan Naidu and Minister Atchannaidu have provided several recommendations to officials in preparation for the expected weather conditions. Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has issued advisories to fishermen, urging them to refrain from going to sea. Meanwhile, residents in river basin areas have been cautioned to remain vigilant.
To assist with any emergency situations, a control room has been established at the Srikakulam District Collectorate, and can be reached at 08942 240557.