Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy predicts Jagan to become PM

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy predicted that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would become Prime Minister of India in view of the steps initiated by him for the welfare of poor and downtrodden sections. Participating in the CM's video conference held at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, in which Jagan Mohan Reddy has released the compensation amount of AgriGold victims virtually.

MP N Reddappa, MLA A Srinivasulu, District Collector M Hari Narayanan and Mayor B Amuda took part in the event. Narayana Swamy released Rs 18.22 crore cheque towards the compensation to AgriGold victims of district. Speaking to media on the occasion, Narayana Swamy alleged that the TDP government was responsible for witnessing the AgriGold scam in which lakhs of middle class depositors were victimized. He hailed the CM for coming forward to pay the compensation to the tune of Rs 209 crore for 3.81 lakh depositors of each below Rs 10,000. Likewise 3.14 lakh depositors of each below Rs 20,000 have received Rs 459 crore. He said that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has no right to make any comments on Jagan in respect to the remittance of compensation to AgriGold depositors. MP N Reddappa and MLA Srinvasulu recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to protect the interest of SC,ST,BC, Minorities besides downtrodden sections in the state. Several AgriGold victims like Padma, Srinivasulu, Manohar Naidu and others conveyed their happiness for receiving their deposits back from the government.