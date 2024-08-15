Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan greets people on Independence Day

Vijayawada : Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of 78th Independence Day celebrations to be held on Thursday. In his message, Pawan Kalyan said on Wednesday that we have to remember and cherish the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters for the liberty and freedom of the Indians.

He said the freedom fighters’ inspiration is a lesson to us. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call for Har Ghar Tiranga to hoist national flag to get inspiration from the freedom fighters. We have to celebrate the Independence Day like a festival in every village and that is why the state government has sanctioned funds for celebrating the Independence Day,” he said and appealed to the people to recollect the sacrifices of freedom fighters.