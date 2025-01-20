Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Reviews Panchayati Raj Department

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan held a comprehensive review meeting with officials of the Panchayati Raj Department, where crucial decisions were made to strengthen the functioning of local governance.

One of the significant outcomes of the meeting was the introduction of a new system for staff allocation in gram panchayats based on their grading. This initiative aims to ensure efficient distribution of human resources according to the financial capacity and requirements of each panchayat.

The department also decided to enhance coordination between Panchayati Raj staff, village, and ward secretariat personnel. Plans are underway to form grades based on revenue generation, which will determine the allocation of resources and staff.

To implement these changes effectively, a committee will soon be established to draft policies and procedures. This step is expected to streamline administrative functions and improve service delivery at the grassroots level.

The Deputy CM expressed the importance of aligning resources with the needs of each region, ensuring better governance and development across rural Andhra Pradesh. Further updates are expected as the committee begins its work in the coming weeks.