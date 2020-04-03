Deputy CM Pushpa Srivani visits nodal hospital, instructs doctors to be vigilant

Vizianagaram: The Deputy chief minister P.Pushpa Srivani has visited Maharaja institute of medical sciences (MIMS), which is the nodal hospital to eradicate Coronavirus. On Friday she went to the hospital along with local MLA B.Appalanaidu and visited the wards allotted for Corona infected patients and ventilators in isolation wards. She inquired the conditions of the hospital and the facilities available there. She instructed the medical staff to gear up with all amenities to face any situation at any time.

She advised the medical staff to take self precautionary methods by wearing gloves, masks and other material and take part in that COVID-19 treatment job. 'Though there is no positive case in our district, we should be prepared to face any situation.' She said. G.C.Kishore Kumar, Joint collector and R.Kurmanath, joint collector-2 Dr.K.Nagabhushana Rao and others have participated in the program.