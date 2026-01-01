Prez Murmu greets people on New Year

President Droupadi Murmu extended New Year greetings to citizens in India and abroad, calling the occasion a symbol of renewed energy, positive change and fresh beginnings.

In a message issued on the eve of New Year 2026, the President said the new year offers an opportunity for self-reflection and new resolutions and urged citizens to strengthen their commitment to national development, social harmony and environmental protection.

“May the year 2026 bring peace, happiness and prosperity into our lives and infuse new energy to build a stronger and more prosperous India,” she said.