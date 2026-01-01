  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Prez Murmu greets people on New Year

  • Created On:  1 Jan 2026 8:33 AM IST
Prez Murmu greets people on New Year
X

President Droupadi Murmu extended New Year greetings to citizens in India and abroad, calling the occasion a symbol of renewed energy, positive change and fresh beginnings.

In a message issued on the eve of New Year 2026, the President said the new year offers an opportunity for self-reflection and new resolutions and urged citizens to strengthen their commitment to national development, social harmony and environmental protection.

“May the year 2026 bring peace, happiness and prosperity into our lives and infuse new energy to build a stronger and more prosperous India,” she said.

Tags

President Droupadi MurmuNew Year GreetingsNew Year 2026National Unity and DevelopmentIndia Abroad
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More
Share it
X