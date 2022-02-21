Deputy CM Swamy enquires about conditionof Horsley Hills victims

Madanapalli (Chittoor district): Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy along with MLA Nawaz Bhasha on Monday visited Madanapalli government hospital and enquired about the treatment provided to inured persons in Horsley Hills accident.

The deceased three including 10 injured on Sunday night, were belonged to Chavanampalli village of Vedurukuppam mandal in GD Nellore constituency, represented by Narayana Swamy. The 13 persons went to offer vows to Goddess Yenugu Mallamma whose shrine located on the hill. The incident happened on Horsley Hills ghat road while they were returning to their village in a Bolero vehicle.

After lauding the spontaneous response of police and MLA over the incident, Narayana Swamy said it was unfortunate that three persons lost their lives while 10 others were injured in the incident. He assured to the family members of deceased including family members of injured to recommend additional ex gratia from the government apart granting funds through Jagananna Bheema.