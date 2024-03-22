Deputy tahsildar lands in ACB net

Vizianagaram: A deputy tahsildar working at Vizianagaram tahsildar office has been arrested while accepting a bribe Rs 10,000 for doing official favours, from a land owner.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) DSP K Ramachandra Rao said in a press release on Thursday that K Murali of Noblenagar in Vizianagaram city approached the deputy tahsildar K Srinivas for endorsement of revenue survey number to his land. The official demanded Rs 10,000 from the land owner to complete the work. Murali, reluctant to pay the bribe, approached the ACB officials and as per their instructions, he handed over the cash to the deputy tahsildar in his office.

ACB inspector Ramana and the team, caught the revenue official red-handed while accepting the money. The DSP said that the accused will be produced before the ACB court.