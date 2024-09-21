Despite financial crisis, govt keeping promises: MLA Adireddy

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry city MLA Adireddy Srinivas stated here on Friday that the State government has been successfully implementing its promises to the public despite the ongoing financial crisis.

Speaking at the ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutwam’ programme held in the divisions 1, 2, 49, and 50, he highlighted recent initiatives as proof of this commitment.

He noted significant welfare measures, such as increasing pensions by Rs 1,000 to a total of Rs 4,000 and distributing to over 6.5 million households on a single day.

He mentioned that the government has cleared Rs 1,674.47 crore pending payments for paddy procurement thus supporting farmers. He said that the government has also revived 175 Anna Canteens statewide for the benefit of the poor and is providing salaries to employees on the first of each month.

Srinivas announced plans to implement the free gas cylinder distribution scheme by Diwali and mentioned that pensions would be provided to eligible SC, ST, BC and minority individuals aged 50 and above. He criticised the previous YSRCP government for using animal fat in the preparation of Tirumala laddus, calling it an unforgivable act. He stated that the Land Titling Act which was introduced by the previous government was repealed to protect people’s property.

He also mentioned that the government will soon fill 16,437 teacher posts through the Mega DSC initiative.

Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg said that three Anna Canteens were being successfully operated in the city and announced proposals to set up two more canteens. He urged everyone to work together to make Rajahmundry a pollution-free city.