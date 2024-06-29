Despite rain, minister receives petitions at Praja Darbar

Guntur : In spite of rain, Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh received petitions at his residence in Undavalli on Friday in the Praja Darbar and assured that he will try to solve their problems. He directed the officials to solve their problems.

Petitioners Chuchukonda Srinivasa Rao and Jagarapu Thatha Rao met Nara Lokesh and complained that Devella Venkata Ramana and Ravi Satyanarayana encroached their 84 cents of land at Duvvada under Vizag mandal. They said the value of land is Rs 4 crore.

The encroachers were backed by the former minister Gudivada Amarnath. They further said that encroachers created fake documents and added that though they approached the authorities they did not get justice. Minister Nara Lokesh assured that he will examine and take necessary steps.



A widow who lost both her hands due to electric shock, requested Nara Lokesh to sanction a pension to her. Due to high electricity bills, the earlier government had cancelled her pension.

