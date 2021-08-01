Develop tourist spots along seashore, in Agency: Collector Srikesh B Lathkar

Srikakulam: Improve required facilities at all tourist spots, District Collector Srikesh B Lathkar directed officials concerned.

He conducted a review meeting on tourism development in the district with the officials in Srikakulam on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector enquired about facilities available tourist spot wise across the district.

He also directed officials to concentrate on temple tourism in the district by improving facilities at ancient temples like Sun God temple at Arasavalli, Sri Kurmanadha Swamy temple at Srikurmam and Sri Mukhalingeswara Swamy temple at Srimukhalingam in the district to attract more number of devotees by providing night halting facilities around the temples.

The Collector explained that number of resources like, seashore, beach points, rivers, temples, reservoirs, barrages, waterfalls, dams, forest, agency and hilly areas are situated across the district which are suitable for improvement as tourist spots to attract more tourists.

"With the development of tourist spots we can earn revenue and generate employment opportunities," the Collector elaborated. The Collector suggested the officials to concentrate on development of tourist spots all along the seashore and also in agency areas.

Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) project officer, Ch Sridhar, AP Tourism Development Corporation executive director K Ramana, district tourism promotion officer (DTPO) N Narayana Rao, irrigation, endowment, archeology departments officials attended.