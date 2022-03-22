Development halted in state: TDP

Anantapur: Former minister Paritala Sunitha and TDP spokesman Paritala Sriram stated that there is absolutely no development in the state in the past three years.

Addressing a meeting at Kanaganapalle village, they said the development stopped with the TDP losing power to YSRCP in 2019.

The people are regret giving a chance to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, they said and added except for political vendetta against TDP leaders, there was no worth achievement to mention.

Their only achievement is undoing and annulling everything that the TDP strived to achieve, Sunitha said at meetings in Kurlavalle and Kondapalle thandas.