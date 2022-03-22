  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Development halted in state: TDP

Former minister Paritala Sunitha and TDP spokesman Paritala Sriram
x

Former minister Paritala Sunitha and TDP spokesman Paritala Sriram

Highlights

Former minister Paritala Sunitha and TDP spokesman Paritala Sriram stated that there is absolutely no development in the state in the past three years.

Anantapur: Former minister Paritala Sunitha and TDP spokesman Paritala Sriram stated that there is absolutely no development in the state in the past three years.

Addressing a meeting at Kanaganapalle village, they said the development stopped with the TDP losing power to YSRCP in 2019.

The people are regret giving a chance to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, they said and added except for political vendetta against TDP leaders, there was no worth achievement to mention.

Their only achievement is undoing and annulling everything that the TDP strived to achieve, Sunitha said at meetings in Kurlavalle and Kondapalle thandas.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X