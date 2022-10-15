Development hampers in Jagan's rule, says TDP

Kakinada: Former Minister and TDP Kakinada Parliament in-charge Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said that the development of Andhra Pradesh was mainly due to TDP but hampered under CM Jagan's government.

Led by TDP senior leader and former Kakinada city MLA Vanamadi Venkateswar Rao (Kondababu), party Kakinada city constituency level meeting was held at Surya Kala Mandir here on Friday. Former Minister and Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala China Rajappa, MLC Chikkala Ramachandra Rao and others attended the meeting.

Speaking on occasion, Satyanarayana Murthy commented that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Ministers and MLAs are concentrating on looting and hoarding public wealth. He criticised that CM Jagan is in first place in corruption and land grabbing. He alleged that Kakinada city MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy is the benami of the CM and he is thriving on ganja, sand, rice and other illegal business and diverting the money as investment in foreign countries.

Satyanarayana Murthy also alleged that MLA Dwarampudi is shielding the Chairman and Directors of Jayalakshmi Mutually Aided Multipurpose Cooperative Society, who embezzled crores of deposits of retired people as well as innocent people. TDP will definitely come to power and then will order an inquiry into his fraudulent amassing of wealth, he stressed.