Development hit due to faction fights: JSP

Nellore: Jana Sena district general secretary G Kishore said that the development of the rural constituency has been affected due to factional fight between ruling party leaders. Inspecting second division in the city on Wednesday as part of padayatra, he said the foundation stones for several development projects were laid and it is not clear who will complete them.

He said the contractors who have worked in the past, were in a dilemma to contact whom for money. He also said the corporators were also worried about what will happen if they lack support of contractors.

He said the leaders, who fight on people's issues should be elected and not for those who are competing for positions. He urged the people to vote for JSP, which is emerging as the third alternative in the state and teach the leaders a fitting lesson. Party leaders Balu, Srikanth, Maru, Vinod, Srikanth and Prasanthi Goud participated.