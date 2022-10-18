Development possible with 3 capitals only: Minister Raja

Kakinada: Roads & Buildings Minister Dadisetti Ramalingeswar Rao (Raja) lambasted both TD Supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan, alleging that Chandrababu Naidu is totally responsible for the murder of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga.

While speaking to the media here on Monday, Minister Raja said that when crores of people of Andhra Pradesh are appreciating decentralisation into three capitals and welcoming the idea of creation of three capitals in AP, Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are desiring Amaravati as the capital.

The Minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving hard for the development of AP by decentralisation into three capitals, which will accelerate the State's progress. He also stated that lakhs of people participated in Visakha Garjana and made it a grand success. He stated that the development of the state depends upon three capitals only.

Raja alleged that JSP chief Pawan Kalyan accepted a package and tried to divert the attention of the people. Criticising that Pawan Kalyan is mortgaging the interests of people belonging to Kapu community to Chandrababu Naidu, he warned them to be cautious about his comments and commitments. He stated that by listening to the words of Pawan Kalyan and voting for TD chief Chandrababu Naidu will make the soul of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga cry in despair.

He pointed out that Pawan Kalyan started his Jana Sena Party to help for the success of Chandrababu in 2014 elections and indirectly responsible for persecuting Kapu leaders through false cases.

Minister Raja mocked that the Pawan Kalyn's party secured 6% votes only in the last elections.