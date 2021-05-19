Devil may care: People don't give a damn to Covid norms

Kakinada: While the city tops in active cases in the State, still, people are seen mingling with each other and moving about without caring about the Covid norms.

People are found in large numbers at tea stalls, Rythu Bazaars and markets without maintaining social distance. A resident G Padmasri of Pratap Nagar said that the police and the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials are seen only while closing down the kirana shops and business establishments in the smart city.

A senior citizen AVD Menta Rao commented that youth with two pillion riders are moving on bikes are not being prevented by the police. These youth are riding at high speed to avoid being caught and arrested by the police.

Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri, participating in a programme, also expressed concern. She said that people with Covid positive are moving freely and mingling with people without keeping themselves isolated.

DMHO Dr KVS Gowreswar Rao told 'The Hans India' that he was also tested Covid positive and he is in home isolation. He exhorted the people not to move out and violate the curfew rules in the district. He particularly cautioned Covid-19 positive persons not to move outside and mingle with the people.