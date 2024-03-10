Devineni Avinash Visit Various Divisions in Vijayawada East Constituency

As part of the program "Me Avinash Anna Haami," the family members of Devineni Avinash embarked on a visit to Gadapa Gadapaku, covering different divisions within the area. The visit included stops at the 5th Division, Pedda Bavi Center with Siddhartha Garu, the 7th Division with Sudhira Garu in Shantinagar areas, and the 10th Division with Kranti Garu in New Postal Colony areas.

During the visit, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy provided detailed explanations about the various welfare and development initiatives implemented by the government for the betterment of the community. The engagement aimed to enhance awareness and understanding of the government's initiatives among the residents of Gadapa.

Accompanying the family members were local leaders and representatives, including 5th Division Corporator Kalbala Ambedkar, 7th Division Corporator Merakanapalli Madhuri, 10th Division Incharge Karuturi Harish, as well as division presidents, key leaders, and activists of the YSR Congress Party (YCP).

The visit served as an opportunity for dialogue, information sharing, and community engagement, fostering a deeper connection between the government, local representatives, and the residents of Gadapa. It highlighted the commitment to promoting welfare programs and ensuring the well-being of the community through collaborative efforts and effective communication.















