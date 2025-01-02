Live
Just In
Devotee turnout at Tirumala remains steady amid reduced rush
The influx of devotees at the Tirumala temple has seen a slight decline, with many eagerly awaiting their turn for a glimpse of the deity. Currently, devotees are lined up in three separate compartments for the free darshan, reflecting a more manageable crowd than usual.
For those seeking SSD (Special Seva Darshan) tickets, the waiting time averages around 4 hours. Devotees without darshan tickets are experiencing a longer wait of approximately 8 hours. Meanwhile, those with special entry darshan tickets are enjoying a much shorter waiting period, averaging just 3 hours.
On Wednesday alone, a total of 69,630 devotees participated in the sacred darshan. Among these, 18,965 devotees made offerings of talanilas, while the hundi received an impressive total of Rs. 3.13 crores in gifts for the Lord.
As the festival season approaches, temple authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure the safety and comfort of all devotees.