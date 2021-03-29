Top
Devotees cherished desire fulfilled as flight to Tirupati takes off

Rajahmundry-Tirupati flight taking off at Rajamahendravaram airport on Sunday
Rajahmundravaram airport on Sunday

Highlights

The long cherished desire of the people came to reality with the launching of flight services to famous pilgrim centre Tirupati from Rajamahendravaram here on Sunday.

Rajamahendravaram: The long cherished desire of the people came to reality with the launching of flight services to famous pilgrim centre Tirupati from Rajamahendravaram here on Sunday. Indigo Airways operating the new service, in addition to the existing flight services to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam.

The flight leaves for Tirupati at 12.06 pm and back to Rajamahendravaram at 2.45 pm. As many as 31 passengers went to Tirupati in the first flight and 13 passengers came to Rajamahendravaram from Tirupati.

The flight to Shirdi, Mumbai, Kolkata etc will also commence shortly. The new flight service to Tirupati benefits the air passengers, mainly from twin Godavari districts.

