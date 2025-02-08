Devotees Flock to Temples in West Godavari for Bheeshma Ekadashi Celebrations

Temples across the West Godavari district were bustling with activity on Bheeshma Ekadashi, as devotees from all around gathered to partake in special pujas and abhishekams. The Sri Kesava Swamy temple, alongside the deities Bhudevi and Sridevi enshrined in Tanuku, witnessed a large turnout as worshippers came to fulfill their vows and seek blessings.

Historical accounts suggest that the temple of Sri Kesava Swamy has significant cultural roots, with legends telling of Narada, the celestial sage who traveled through the three worlds, installing the deity in this sacred location. Beliefs surrounding Bheeshma Ekadashi hold that visiting the temple on this auspicious day can lead to the fulfillment of all desires and abundant blessings.

In anticipation of the high number of attendees, temple authorities implemented special arrangements to accommodate the influx of devotees, ensuring a smooth and reverent experience for all. The atmosphere was filled with devotion as families and individuals participated in the spiritual festivities, reinforcing the cultural significance of Bheeshma Ekadashi in the region.