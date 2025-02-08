Live
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
- Govt inks MoU with University of Liverpool
- Google Calendar Drops Pride and BHM Events Citing Sustainability Issues
- CCB arrests theft accused absconding for 12 years
- Delhi election result: Voters Reject Kejriwal's Leadership, CM Atishi Secures Narrow Victory
Devotees Flock to Temples in West Godavari for Bheeshma Ekadashi Celebrations
Temples across the West Godavari district were bustling with activity on Bheeshma Ekadashi, as devotees from all around gathered to partake in special pujas and abhishekams. The Sri Kesava Swamy temple, alongside the deities Bhudevi and Sridevi enshrined in Tanuku, witnessed a large turnout as worshippers came to fulfill their vows and seek blessings.
Historical accounts suggest that the temple of Sri Kesava Swamy has significant cultural roots, with legends telling of Narada, the celestial sage who traveled through the three worlds, installing the deity in this sacred location. Beliefs surrounding Bheeshma Ekadashi hold that visiting the temple on this auspicious day can lead to the fulfillment of all desires and abundant blessings.
In anticipation of the high number of attendees, temple authorities implemented special arrangements to accommodate the influx of devotees, ensuring a smooth and reverent experience for all. The atmosphere was filled with devotion as families and individuals participated in the spiritual festivities, reinforcing the cultural significance of Bheeshma Ekadashi in the region.