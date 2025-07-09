Devotees pay homage to Bhagwan Sai Baba

Anantapur: The third day of the summer course at Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (SSSIHL), Anantapur Campus, was marked by a profound blend of reflection, cultural reverence, and heartfelt tributes to Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, the visionary behind the institution’s mission of integral education.

The evening commenced with Vedam chanting by the women students, setting a sacred and uplifting tone for the proceedings. Their resonant recitation filled the hall with a divine atmosphere, evoking a sense of spiritual connection and devotion. The keynote address was delivered by Dr. U.S. Vishal Rao, Country Director of Surgical Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, Bengaluru. In a deeply moving speech, he emphasized the sacred duty of healthcare professionals, stating that the patient in front of a doctor should be seen as God Himself.

Dr. Rao underscored that a truly healthy society is not one filled with hospitals, but one rooted in preventive care, awareness, and social responsibility. He concluded by expressing gratitude to Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, urging a renewed commitment to holistic healing—for both the body and the collective spirit of society.

The occasion also marked the 54th anniversary of the founding of the Anantapur Campus, the first and pioneering women’s campus established by Bhagawan. To commemorate this milestone, the students presented an evocative audio-visual presentation titled “Edifice of Eternal Education.” The narrative took the form of a celestial conversation between the late Professor Kasturi and Mother Eswaramma, reminiscing about the inception of the institution and Swami’s unwavering mission to empower women through education.

The evening’s programme stood as a glowing tribute to Bhagawan’s legacy of education steeped in character, compassion and service to humanity.