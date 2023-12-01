Devotees rush at Tirumala reduced today, to take 8 hours for Sarvadarshans

The crowd of devotees in Tirumala's Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple has slightly reduced compared to yesterday. Devotees are waiting in only 5 compartments for the darshan of Srivari and those who do not have tokens will have to wait for 8 hours to reach the Lord.

The temple officials have mentioned that the time slot darshan takes 5 hours, while the Rs.300 special darshan takes 3 hours.

Yesterday, a total of 58,278 devotees visited Srivari and offered their prayers. Additionally, 20,157 devotees offered hair to the Tirumala deity. The Srivari Hundi income yesterday was recorded at Rs.3.53 crores, as disclosed by the TTD officials.