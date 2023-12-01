Live
- Hombale Producer Vijay celebrates after watching the trailer of Salaar
- AP CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena conducts review with collectors on pending issues on voter list
- Calcutta HC refuses to intervene in religious festival involving sacrifice of 10,000 goats
- Calcutta HC expresses ire over lack of ED-CBI coordination in Bengal school job case probe
- 'Sometimes social activists are actually pushed by some biz entities', SC refuses PIL on app-based aggregators
- Delhi HC raises concern over rising incidents of abduction, assault on minor girls under the guise of marriage
- Atal Dulloo takes over as J&K chief secretary
- Here are the sequel details of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’
- Researchers harness AI to map visual functions in brain
- 'No need for concern': K'taka DyCM Shivakumar on bomb threats emails
Just In
Devotees rush at Tirumala reduced today, to take 8 hours for Sarvadarshans
Highlights
The crowd of devotees in Tirumala's Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple has slightly reduced compared to yesterday.
The crowd of devotees in Tirumala's Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple has slightly reduced compared to yesterday. Devotees are waiting in only 5 compartments for the darshan of Srivari and those who do not have tokens will have to wait for 8 hours to reach the Lord.
The temple officials have mentioned that the time slot darshan takes 5 hours, while the Rs.300 special darshan takes 3 hours.
Yesterday, a total of 58,278 devotees visited Srivari and offered their prayers. Additionally, 20,157 devotees offered hair to the Tirumala deity. The Srivari Hundi income yesterday was recorded at Rs.3.53 crores, as disclosed by the TTD officials.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS