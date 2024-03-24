Devotees rush spikes at Tirumala, to take 24 hours for Sarvadarshans

The devotees rush has increased at Tirumala today to take darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has stated that it will take approximately 24 hours for devotees without tokens to receive the Sarva Darshan.

It has been disclosed that the special darshan priced at Rs.300 takes around 4 hours, while devotees waiting for the time slot SSD darshan in 10 compartments experience a wait of 5 hours.

On Sunday, a total of 72,986 devotees visited Tirumala, with 33,482 devotees participating in the hair donation ritual. TTD officials have reported that the Srivari Hundi's income amounted to 2.79 crores.

The influx of devotees at Tirumala continues to be strong and officials are making arrangements accordingly.