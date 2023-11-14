  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Devotees wait in 24 compartments at Tirumala, to take 12 hours

Devotees wait in 24 compartments at Tirumala, to take 12 hours
x
Highlights

The number of devotees has increased in Tirumala and are waiting in 24 compartments for darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

The number of devotees has increased in Tirumala and are waiting in 24 compartments for darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. It is learned that it takes 12 hours for Sarvadarshan and 4 hours for special darshan.

On Monday, 70,902 devotees visited Lord Venkateswara wherein as many as 22,858 people offered hair. The TTD has amassed an amount of Rs. 3.24 crore through hundi.

Meanwhile, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Governing Body meeting will be held today. TTD Chairman Karunakar Reddy will hold a meeting at Annamayya Bhavan with the members of the governing body. Besides Vaikuntha Ekadashi, many important issues will be discussed in the governing body.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X