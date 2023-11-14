Devotees wait in 24 compartments at Tirumala, to take 12 hours

The number of devotees has increased in Tirumala and are waiting in 24 compartments for darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. It is learned that it takes 12 hours for Sarvadarshan and 4 hours for special darshan.



On Monday, 70,902 devotees visited Lord Venkateswara wherein as many as 22,858 people offered hair. The TTD has amassed an amount of Rs. 3.24 crore through hundi.

Meanwhile, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Governing Body meeting will be held today. TTD Chairman Karunakar Reddy will hold a meeting at Annamayya Bhavan with the members of the governing body. Besides Vaikuntha Ekadashi, many important issues will be discussed in the governing body.