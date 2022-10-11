DFS to organise financial inclusion campaign

Kakinada: Ministry of Finance (Department of Financial Service) Additional Secretary Dr MP Tangirala stated that DFS will organise a special campaign from October 15 to November 26 to further deepen the Financial Inclusion (FI) framework in Kakinada district. District Collector and DC & DM Chairman Krithika Shukla held a financial inclusion campaign programme on Monday.

Participating as a chief guest at the programme, Tangirala stated that the financial inclusion campaign will initially be rolled out in seven districts like Cuttack - Odisha, Aurangabad – Maharashtra, Pune – Maharashtra, Kakinada- Andhra Pradesh, Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, Datia in Madhya Pradesh and Barpeta in Assam. He said that the campaign will focus on achieving saturation in respect of bank accounts, pension schemes for eligible individuals, distribution of loans to Farmer Produce Organizations (FPOs), Self- Help Groups (SHGs) for the establishment of cold-chain infrastructure expanding the coverage of MUDRA and KCC penetration for persons engaged in animal husbandry, collection of KCC applications (AH & Fisheries). He said that special focus will be given for financial inclusion of SHG members in terms of opening individual bank accounts, enrolments under PMJJBY, PMSBY, APY and providing credit linkage etc. He said that the camps will be held on Saturdays as per a pre-approved programme during the campaign period. He said that the campaign will focus on opening bank accounts for unbanked adults under PMJDY.

Dr Tangirala said that the campaign will be coordinated by LDM under the overall guidance and directions of the District Collector. He said that the camps to be organised on Saturdays at Gram Panchayat level headquarter shall be decided by the District Level Consultative Committee (DLCC) headed by Collector Krithika Shukla.

UBI GM & Convenor Navneet, UBI FGM KSD Vara Prasad, Lead Bank RH & Convenor KNV Chinna Rao, NABARD DDM Y Somi Naidu and others participated.