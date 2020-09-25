DGP Gautham Sawang fetes Kadapa SP K K N Anburajan with Disk Commendation Award

Kadapa: Director General of Police Gautham Sawang has fecilitated Kadapa SP K K N Anburajan with Disk Commendation Award for effectively implementing Covid-19 restrictions during lockdown period in the district.

In a programme organised in Anantapur district, SP Anburajan received the award from DGP on Friday. On the occasion, the DGP appreciated the Kadapa SP of showing humanity in shifting pregnant women, patients to the hospitals in police vehicles when they are in emergency.

Anantapuram Range DIG Kranthirana Tata, SP Satyayesubabu and other police officials were present.