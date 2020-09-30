DGP's letter unethical and full of falsehoods: TDP

Amaravati: TDP Politburo Member Varla Ramaiah suggested the Director-General of Police D Gautam Sawang verify facts before writing arbitrary and unconstitutional letters on a murder attempt case, in a statement on Wednesday. Ramaiah was reacting to a counter letter written by DGP to TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu regarding the attack on S Ramachandra, brother of judge S Ramakrishna.

Ramaiah stated that "Did Sawang has the authority to question the fundamental rights of Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister to raise his voice in his fight for justice to the victims of Dalit atrocities. The DGP's letter to Naidu on September 28 was totally unlawful, unethical, undemocratic and unparliamentary going by how he overstepped the boundaries of his police duties".

The TDP Politburo member asked how the DGP could unethically say that the TDP leaders attacked Dalit judge S. Ramakrishna's brother Ramachandra when the real facts were strikingly contradictory to Sawang's statements.

He said that Pratapa Reddy, who was one of the attackers, was not working in the TDP ever since the local body elections. In fact, Pratapa Reddy got his mother's nomination on TDP behalf withdrawn after accepting inducements from YSRCP leaders. He has been moving with YSRCP leaders ever since. The police boss turned blind to these facts and spoke in such a way as to favour the main accused Kumar Reddy and two other YSRCP leaders, Ramaiah pointed out.

The TDP leader also said that a senior IPS officer occupying the DGP post was stooping to the level of spreading untruths and falsehoods instead of delivering his constitutional obligations to supervise and ensure transparent investigations.