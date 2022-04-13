Dharmana Prasada Rao takes charge as minister of Revenue Stamps and Registrations

Dharmana Prasada Rao took charge as the Minister of Revenue Stamps and Registration. He took charge after conducting special pujas on Wednesday at the Secretariat. Speaking to the media on the occasion, he thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him the opportunity to become a minister.



He said that he had worked as a Revenue Minister in the past and opined that he did not have any personal goals. He said his aim was to fulfill the objectives of the state government and asserted that he would work in coordination with senior officers. He said there are land disputes across the state and country, which is not helping the economic growth of the state. The minister opined that the GDP will be increased if the land is made freehold and recalled that CM Jagan has given priority to land surveys.

Dharmana Prasada Rao forayed into public life in 1983 as the Sarpanch of Mabagam Grama Panchayat. In 1987, he became the President of the Polaki Mandal Praja Parishad. In 1989, he won as MLA from the Narasannapeta constituency and served as Minister of State between 1991 and 94. He lost in 1994 and won the 1999, 2004, and 2009 elections as an MLA from the Srikakulam Assembly constituency. He served in the Cabinet from 2004 to 2013 and joined YSRCP in 2013.