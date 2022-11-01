Dharmana urges north Andhra people to fight for Visakha as capital

Srikakulam: People of north coastal AP should fight for Visakhapatnam as executive capital of the state, appealed minister for revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao. He delivered the key note speech at a round-table organised by various NGOs like Walkers' Club, Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and other associations on government degree college campus here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister called upon the people to fight for achievement of Visakhapatnam as executive capital of AP for the development of region. Opposition TDP and its friendly media organisations were striving to protect the interests of real estate traders and brokers in the name of Amaravati as only capital for the state, he alleged.

He said during the previous TDP government, realters who were hardcore supporters of TDP had purchased lands around Amaravati before announcement of capital to earn crores of rupees. "As ministers and leaders of YSRCP, we are effectively preventing efforts of TDP due to which media friendly to that party is resorting mud slugging against the ruling party leaders, Prasada Rao alleged. He said they don't care such "cheap gimmicks" and will continue their protest till Visakhapatnam is made capital for AP.

Non-political JAC chairman Prof Gunta Tulasi Rao, Srikakulam municipality former chairperson M V Padmavati, Walkers' Club representatives Sasapu JogiNaidu, G Indira Prasad, IRCS representatives P Jaganmohan Rao, Balivasa Malleswara Rao, representatives of various other organisations also spoke.