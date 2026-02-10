‘Dial Your APEPDCL CMD’ receives encouraging response

Visakhapatnam: For a quick resolution of power related problems experienced by consumers, ‘Dial Your APEPDCL CMD’ programme was launched by Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) on Monday.

Company’s Chairman and Managing Director Prudhvi Tej Immadi conducted the first programme at APEPDCL’s corporate office.

About 48 consumers brought their electricity problems to the attention of the CMD.

The complaints received included fluctuations in power supply, difficulties in installing rooftop solar systems, delays in transformer replacements, estimations for agricultural power connections, discrepancy in electricity bills, replacement of power lines and poles, sagging wires on power poles, power outages and other issues.

Speaking on the occasion, CMD Prudhvi Tej stated that steps would be taken to resolve consumer problems at the earliest. He assured that corporate office officials would monitor the issues until they get resolved.

Further, the CMD stated that in addition to the programme, consumers can also bring their electricity problems to the attention of the authorities and get them resolved by calling the toll-free number 1912 or by texting to the WhatsApp number 9493681912.

Company directors TV Surya Prakash, T Vanaja and S Haribabu, CGM V Vijaya Lalitha, and GM M Jhansi were present.