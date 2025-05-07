Live
Diarrhea outbreak claims child’s life, over 20 affected
Madakasira: A diarrhea outbreak in Jigi Hatti village, Rolla mandal, has left over 20 residents ill, including the tragic death of an 11-year-old girl, Amulya.
Upon learning of the outbreak, the Medical and Health Department immediately set up a medical camp in the village to provide urgent treatment to those affected. District officials also visited the village to assess the situation and oversee relief operations.
Among those who visited the village were DMHO Fairoz Begum, RWS SE Mallikarjuna, Penukonda RDO Anand Kumar, Deputy DMHO Manjuvani, DIO Dr. Srinivas Reddy, Tahsildar Sheik Shavali, and MPDO Rama Rao, along with medical, revenue, and panchayat staff.
Authorities are continuing their efforts to contain the outbreak and ensure public safety in the affected area.