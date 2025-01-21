Diarrhoea outbreak triggers panic in Billalavalasa

Vizianagaram: People of Bondapalli mandal in Gajapathinagaram constituency are in a panic over the spread of diarrhoea cases. Around 15 people have been admitted to various hospitals with diarrhoea symptoms.

The collector has alerted medical and health officials concerned and directed them to take necessary action on the outbreak. The affected persons are from Billalavalasa village of Bondapalli mandal in Vizianagaram district and were admitted to various hospitals in Gajapathinagaram and Vizianagaram.

Some are being provided medication on gram panchayat office premises. On receiving information regarding the diarrhoea cases, collector B R Ambedkar asked district medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr Jeevana Rani to rush to the spot and conduct review, take necessary steps to control the situation.

Later, Jeevana Rani said that she had visited Billalavalasa village and instructed the medical staff to provide all the care and support to the patients. The DMHO said that they were running a medical camp in the village and two of the patients were shifted to district general hospital for better treatment. The cause for the outbreak are under investigation, she added.

It may be recalled that at least four persons died in diarrhoea outbreak in Gurla mandal in the district in October last year. It was suspected at that time polluted drinking water was behind the spread of disease.